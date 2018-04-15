2020Vision: Biden: 2020 decision by January; Harris raises $3 million for Senate Dems; Castro heads to Georgia

(CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still playing coy about his future in politics -- but says he'll make his 2020 decision by January.

Al Sharpton that In an interview withthat aired on MSNBC's "Politics Nation" on Sunday morning, Biden said that he's not ruling out a 2020 run for president. But, he said, "If the Lord almighty, Al, came down and said, 'the nomination is yours now, you have to accept it now,' I would not."

"But you say, 'Lord, check with me before the year's up?'" Sharpton asked.

"Exactly right. No, that's exactly right," Biden replied. "These polls are showing me winning and all this stuff. You and I both know that don't mean a thing until you're in the green."