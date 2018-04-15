Who terrifies Trump the most? Mueller and De Niro

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Warning: Some readers may find some of the language quoted here to be offensive.

In its cold open, "Saturday Night Live" featured two A-list cameos: Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. While both did an excellent job, one was absolutely perfect.

First, there was Ben Stiller doing an uncanny impression of Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, or as Stiller described him: "Michael Cohen, attorney at law. And also sometimes not at law." Stiller delivered some of the funniest lines of this sketch, including this one in reference to the recent FBI raid of Cohen's office and hotel room: "Can you believe what they're doing to poor Mr. Trump? It's a disgrace! This whole raid was a complete violation of attorney-criminal privilege."

But the perfection was De Niro as Robert Mueller -- and not just from a comedic point of view, though it gave De Niro and Stiller the opportunity to recreate a famous scene from their hit movie, "Meet the Parents." The perfection comes from the fact it appears that Trump is truly afraid of both De Niro and Mueller.

Clearly, Trump is fearful of Mueller's investigation -- and he appears to have every reason to be. By all accounts, Mueller is a laser-focused public servant who is getting results, as proven by the guilty pleas of people like Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and the complex money laundering case he is bringing against Trump's one-time campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Consequently, it comes as no surprise that Trump reportedly was on the verge of firing Mueller on two occasions to stop his investigation. But the fact Trump hasn't canned Mueller yet despite White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently making it clear Trump "certainly believes he has the power" to do just that, adds to the sense Trump fears Mueller.

