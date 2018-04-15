Police find animal waste in counterfeit makeup -- so it's not such a bargain after all

(CNN) Buyers beware! Sometimes when you spot a good makeup deal, it's too good to be true.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it confiscated counterfeit makeup that tested positive for high levels of bacteria and animal waste.

The department seized $700,000 worth of bootleg cosmetics on Thursday after raiding 21 locations in Santee Alley, a Los Angeles fashion district, said LAPD Capt. Marc Reina.

"Those feces will just basically somehow get mixed into the product they're manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom -- wherever they're manufacturing this stuff," Detective Rick Ishitani told CNN affiliate KABC.

One of the brands being knocked off was Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Kim Kardashian West , Jenner's sister, took to Twitter to respond to the raid:

