'The Walking Dead' finale mercifully brings Negan war to an end

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about "The Walking Dead's" Season 8 finale.

For "The Walking Dead," the Negan war gaveth, and the Negan war tooketh away. But in the final analysis, the two full seasons that the AMC series devoted to its prosecution became a drawn-out slog, one which finally came to an emotional, somewhat predictable, literally merciful end with Sunday's eighth-season finale.

On the plus side, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's portrayal of Negan brought a major infusion of energy and genuine menace to the show -- a welcome jolt for any series this late in its run. But waging the war -- with all the tactical machinations of what was billed as "All Out War," strewn across the 16 episodes of Season 8 -- at times felt as if the plot was ambling along like a zombie, or more accurately, running in place.

This season was punctuated by some key deaths and arresting moments. Unexpectedly, there were no major casualties in the finale, which pivoted in somewhat telegraphed fashion on the unlikely character of Eugene (Josh McDermitt), whose bullet-making efforts turned out to be a clever double-cross, leaving Negan's forces decimated.

Answering the pleas of his late son, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) spared Negan's life, saying -- in words teased earlier in the season -- that "My mercy prevails over my wrath."

Read More