(CNN) Carrie Underwood gave her first public performance since an accident in November left her with a broken wrist and a facial injury.

The singer, who appeared fully recovered, gave a powerful delivery of her new single "Cry Pretty" at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. The crowd responded with a standing ovation that lasted nearly a minute.

Underwood shared on her website in January that she had fallen on the porch of her Nashville home, resulting in a broken wrist and a facial injury that required "40-50 stitches."

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," Underwood wrote at the time.

