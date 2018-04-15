Beyoncé makes history with a live performance at Coachella

(CNN) Beyoncé performed for throngs of screaming fans Saturday night at Coachella after a year's wait.

"Y'all ready Coachella?," she asked the crowd as she opened her set, becoming the first woman of color to headline the music festival in Indio, California.

Excited fans had a new nickname for the festival: Beychella. Other headliners this year included the Weeknd and Eminem.

"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," she said, before singing "Run the World Girls)."

The singer opened her long-anticipated performance with a marching band version of her hit "Crazy in Love," and later crooned a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as the black national anthem.