Beyoncé makes history with a live performance at Coachella

(CNN)Beyoncé performed for throngs of screaming fans Saturday night at Coachella after a year's wait.
"Y'all ready Coachella?," she asked the crowd as she opened her set, becoming the first woman of color to headline the music festival in Indio, California.
Excited fans had a new nickname for the festival: Beychella. Other headliners this year included the Weeknd and Eminem.
"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," she said, before singing "Run the World Girls)."
The singer opened her long-anticipated performance with a marching band version of her hit "Crazy in Love," and later crooned a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as the black national anthem.
Minutes before her performance, Beyoncé posted a photo on Instagram from backstage.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who represents Beyonce's hometown of Houston, reacted to the singer's show.
"Houston's own Beyonce is giving us the dream performance at the 2018 Coachella! I am very proud of the artist, entertainer, and global philanthropist Beyonce has become ... ," she tweeted.
The superstar singer was slated to headline last year's festival, but had to cancel under doctor's orders because she was pregnant with twins at the time. Lady Gaga stepped in as Beyoncé's replacement.
She and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter last June.
Beyoncé's fans, known as the "BeyHive," have waited to see her perform since last year's Grammy Awards.
Hours before Saturday's performance, the singer said she can't wait to see her fans.
"I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella. We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated," she wrote on Facebook. "We need your energy!"
Beyoncé and Jay-Z will kick off their joint tour this summer.