CNN 10 - April 16, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 16, 2018

The U.S., the U.K. and France have launched airstrikes on three targets in Syria, and today's show explains why and brings you some of the international reactions to the attack. Then, we're taking you to the moon for a more detailed look at our natural satellite. And we're reporting on the efforts of a CNN Hero who utilizes exoskeletons to help others walk.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More