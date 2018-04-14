Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)The victims America forgot. A country star's astounding act. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
More than 4,000 black men, women and children died at the hands of white mobs between 1877 and 1950, but most people can't name any of them. This memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, is trying to change that.
Two of the most wanted foreign-born ISIS fighters are being detained in Syria as they await trial. In a wide-ranging interview with CNN, the pair calmly recount the horrors they took part in and videotaped as members of the caliphate. Bonus: CNN senior international correspondent Nick Paton Walsh writes about what it was like to interview the terrorists accused of killing his friend.
Doctors and other experts tell CNN they worried that a new drug, Nuplazid, aimed at treating Parkinson's disease patients with hallucinations was approved too quickly. Now hundreds of reports of deaths are raising more red flags.
In order to continue living openly as a transgender woman, she realized she needed to leave her country and her beloved family. On the journey through Mexico to the US border, she realized she wasn't alone.
After federal authorities raided a meatpacking plant, more than 500 students missed school the next day. Now kids who are supposed to be learning about physics are instead wondering if they'll ever see their loved ones again.
Country music star Carrie Underwood will unveil her new face Sunday night after a gruesome injury. CNN anchor Carol Costello writes that media headlines speculating about what Underwood will look like show a nation obsessed with beauty.
Their campuses were instrumental in the civil rights movement. Now the presidents of two of the country's leading historically black colleges and universities write about another problem their schools hope to address.