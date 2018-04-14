Breaking News

March for Science draws smaller crowds than last year, but attendees are still passionate

By Dakin Andone and Lindsay Benson, CNN

Updated 3:30 PM ET, Sat April 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bill Nye calls out lawmakers
Bill Nye calls out lawmakers

    JUST WATCHED

    Bill Nye calls out lawmakers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bill Nye calls out lawmakers 03:01

(CNN)Crowds turned out in cities around the world Saturday for the second annual March for Science.

Saturday's crowds were notably smaller than those that showed up for the first march in April 2017, but attendees expressed as much optimism and hope as they did last year.
According to the non-partisan March for Science organization, the main event was set to take place in Washington, while more than 230 satellite events were scheduled around the world in different forms, be they marches, rallies or science exhibitions.
"There definitely aren't as many people present this year, but the people and speakers here are equally as passionate to help advocate for science," said Mackenzie Mittleman, 24, who attended the march in Washington for a second year.
    Participants aimed to hold public officials accountable and push them to implement policy based on scientific evidence, according to the march's website.
    Read More
    People joined the March for Science in Munich, Germany, on April 14, 2018.
    People joined the March for Science in Munich, Germany, on April 14, 2018.
    Washington's event began Saturday morning with teach-ins, expos and a rally that featured speakers and musical performances before participants planned to march to the US Capitol.

    Why they marched

    Mittleman, who works in science communications, told CNN she was advocating for "so many things!"
    The foremost issue for her was how the United States and the world are being impacted by climate change, and she wanted to see more action taken to fight it.
    "I also believe science education in school and beyond is vital to create future generations of scientists and develop innovative research and cure various diseases," Mittleman said. "Also to help with the communication of facts and research to help educate people that may not have the resources they need to understand science and its impact on everyone."
    Mary Ellen Cosenza, 58, attended the march in New York's Washington Square Park on Saturday.
    "We need to speak up, or policy decisions will be made without scientific input," the toxicologist told CNN.
    "I also feel passionately about science education," she added. Education should not be limited to scientists, she said. "This way everyone can engage better in policy decisions."
    Satellite marches also drew crowds in cities around the world such as Munich, Germany, and Durban, South Africa.
    People holding banners shout slogans during the March for Science in Durban, South Africa, on April 14.
    People holding banners shout slogans during the March for Science in Durban, South Africa, on April 14.

    2017 speakers criticized Trump

    During last year's march, massive crowds gathered on the National Mall in Washington to hear speakers champion science and evidence-based research, and condemning those they believed were ignoring established facts and research when it came to policy surrounding issues like climate change.
    Other marches took place across the globe, as far north as the Arctic Circle and as far south as Antarctica.
    A woman holds a puppet of Albert Einstein during the March for Science in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, April 22. Thousands turned out in cities around the world to protest President Donald Trump&#39;s policies, and to stand up for science.
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    A woman holds a puppet of Albert Einstein during the March for Science in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, April 22. Thousands turned out in cities around the world to protest President Donald Trump's policies, and to stand up for science.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Washington
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Washington
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    New York
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    New York
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Washington
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Washington
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Washington
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Washington
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Berlin
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Berlin
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Denver
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Denver
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Ottawa
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Ottawa
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    London
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    London
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Denver
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Denver
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Vienna, Austria.
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Vienna, Austria.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    London
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    London
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Goettingen, Germany
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Goettingen, Germany
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Hamburg, Germany
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Hamburg, Germany
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Philadelphia
    Photos: Signs from the March for Science
    Philadelphia
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    24 March for Science 042217 signs from the march for science 0422 12 signs from the march for science 0422 15 signs from the march for science 0422 01 signs from the march for science 042202 signs from the march for science 042203 signs from the march for science 042204 signs from the march for science 042205 signs from the march for science 0422 06 signs from the march for science 042207 signs from the march for science 0422 08 signs from the march for science 042209 signs from the march for science 042210 signs from the march for science 042211 signs from the march for science 0422 RESTRICTED
    Many speakers directed their ire toward the President and the Republican party, voicing their opposition to budget proposals by the Trump administration that would cut billions from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Environmental Protection Agency.
    Scientists' criticism of the President grew weeks later when he decided the United States would pull out of the Paris climate accord. Trump had established a long record of criticizing climate science and suggested it was a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese government, despite scientific evidence that contradicted those beliefs.