March for Science draws smaller crowds than last year, but attendees are still passionate

(CNN) Crowds turned out in cities around the world Saturday for the second annual March for Science.

Saturday's crowds were notably smaller than those that showed up for the first march in April 2017, but attendees expressed as much optimism and hope as they did last year.

According to the non-partisan March for Science organization , the main event was set to take place in Washington, while more than 230 satellite events were scheduled around the world in different forms, be they marches, rallies or science exhibitions.

"There definitely aren't as many people present this year, but the people and speakers here are equally as passionate to help advocate for science," said Mackenzie Mittleman, 24, who attended the march in Washington for a second year.

Participants aimed to hold public officials accountable and push them to implement policy based on scientific evidence, according to the march's website.