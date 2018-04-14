Breaking News

Haley says US prepared to maintain pressure on Syria

By Nicole Gaouette, Richard Roth and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

Updated 12:11 PM ET, Sat April 14, 2018

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, arrives for a UN Security Council meeting, at United Nations Headquarters in New York, on April 14, 2018. The UN Security Council on Saturday opened a meeting at Russia's request to discuss military strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack. Russia circulated a draft resolution calling for condemnation of the military action, but Britain's ambassador said the strikes were "both right and legal" to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Syria. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
New York (CNN)US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the United States was prepared to sustain its pressure on Syria after a night of military strikes meant to cripple the country's ability to use chemical weapons, as Russia accused Washington of "hooliganism" and a major breach of international law.

"The time for talk ended last night," Haley told the UN Security Council. "We are prepared to sustain this pressure, if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will.
"The United States is locked and loaded," she said. "When our President draws a red line, our President enforces a red line."
Haley blasted Russia for protecting Syria and said Moscow has emboldened the Syrian regime to continue its attacks, while the Russian ambassador to the UN said Washington had embarked on an "illegal military adventure."
    As the two sides traded barbs, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged an end to military action and a turn to diplomacy.
    "Syria today represents the most serious threat to international peace and security," Guterres told the Security Council. "There is no military solution to the crisis. The solution must be political."