Weapons the US, UK and France used to target Syria

(CNN) The United States combined with the armed forces of the United Kingdom and France early Saturday to carry out airstrikes against the chemical weapons facilities maintained by the regime of Syria. Here are some of the weapons they used:

UK Tornado fighters

An RAF Tornado taxis into its hangar after landing at Britain Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, after a Syria strike mission, April 14, 2018.

Britain contributed four Tornado fighter jets armed with Storm Shadow cruise missiles to the operation, the UK's Ministry of Defense said.

The jets took off from RAF Akrotiri, the Royal Air Force base on Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean and targeted a Syrian chemical weapons site in Homs, the British Ministry of Defense said.

The twin-engine Tornado GR4 is the UK's main ground-attack aircraft, and they were armed with Storm Shadow missiles, an air-launched weapon that carries a 400 kilogram (900 pound) warhead as far as 400 kilometers (250 miles). That means the Tornadoes will not have been required to fly far, and would not have needed to cross into Syrian airspace to launch their strikes.