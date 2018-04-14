Sally Yates cautions against firing Rod Rosenstein

(CNN) Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Saturday warned President Donald Trump against axing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Yates tweeted that firing Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, "would be the same unconscionable assault on the rule of law as firing Mueller."

Rosenstein "controls scope of the Mueller investigation and what becomes public," she wrote. "Both D's and R's should reject sham excuses to fire Rosenstein."

"And you can't fire a prosecutor because you're unhappy he approved a search warrant that relates to your own conduct," she wrote in a second tweet. "No one is above the law."

Yates, an Obama appointee who, like Rosenstein, served as deputy attorney general, was fired by Trump in January of last year after refusing to defend his initial ban on travel from several majority-Muslim nations.

