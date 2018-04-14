Breaking News

The week in politics

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Updated 8:22 PM ET, Sat April 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from April 8 through 14.

Hassan Ammar/AP
Hassan Ammar/AP
Surface-to-air missile fire erupts above Damascus, Syria, in the early hours of Saturday. The United States, in coordination with the United Kingdom and France, launched missile strikes against three targets associated with Syria's chemical weapons program in retaliation for the country's alleged chemical attack.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump announces to the American public that he "ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad" on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Trump hailed the strikes as "perfectly executed," declaring on Twitter, "Mission accomplished!"
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for photographers ahead of his testimony before a joint hearing of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Tuesday. It was one of two congressional hearings at which Zuckerberg testified. His appearances on Capitol HIll came in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced he will not seek re-election. Ryan has endorsed Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to succeed him as speaker.
Read More
J Pat Carter/Getty Images
J Pat Carter/Getty Images
Teachers strike at the state capital in Oklahoma on Monday to protest for better teacher pay, working conditions and school funding. The walkout ended Thursday after nine days.
Caitlin O&#39;Hara/AFP/Getty Images
Caitlin O'Hara/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Arizona National Guard take a break at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Monday. Arizona deployed its first 225 National Guard members to the Mexican border after President Trump's directive last week.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley greet each other at the beginning of a United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday. On Friday, Haley slammed Russia for complicity in Syria's alleged chemical attack. Saturday, following overnight strikes on Syria by the United States, United Kingdom and France, she continued to blame Russia for propping up the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons.
Evan Vucci/AP Photo
Evan Vucci/AP Photo
President Trump signs a measure Wednesday aimed at curbing online sex trafficking. The new law paves the way for victims to hold websites accountable for knowingly facilitating sex trafficking.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
Secretary of State designate Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing Thursday. Pompeo faces an uphill confirmation battle. Two key Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are signaling they won't back him, meaning he could be the first secretary of state nominee to receive an unfavorable committee vote since 1925.
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Former US President Bill Clinton holds hands with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at an event Tuesday marking the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Amir Levy/Reuters/Newscom
Amir Levy/Reuters/Newscom
President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, arrives back at his Manhattan hotel on Tuesday. On Monday, the FBI raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room. FBI agents removed Cohen's computer, cell phone, business files and financial documents, and also sought communications related to the "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women, sources familiar with the matter have told CNN. Trump slammed the raid as "an attack on our country."
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Gov. Rick Scott holds a Senate campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida, on Tuesday. Scott formally kicked off his campaign against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson on Monday.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
A staffer exits the Senate subway with a poster detailing EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's ethics issues on Wednesday. Former EPA deputy chief of staff Kevin Chmielewski alleged to congressional investigators this week that Pruitt routinely directed staffers to book expensive hotels, help him earn frequent flier miles and schedule meetings to align with his personal travel desires.
Karel Navarro/AP Photo
Karel Navarro/AP Photo
Ivanka Trump attends a meeting with Peruvian women at the Lima Stock Market, in Lima, Peru, on Thursday. The first daughter and presidential adviser is in South America as part of the US delegation for the Summit of the Americas. along with Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump canceled his trip to the summit on Tuesday in order to monitor the US response to Syria.
Evan Vucci/AP Photo
Evan Vucci/AP Photo
Former ambassador John Bolton attends a cabinet meeting on Monday, his first day as White House national security adviser. In his first week in the role, Bolton oversaw the dismissals of spokesman Michael Anton, homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, and Nadia Schadlow, the deputy national security adviser for strategy.
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post/Getty Images
100 cutouts of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg were seen on the Capitol lawn Tuesday ahead of Zuckerberg's congressional testimonies. The display was the work of global activist group Avaaz, which wants Zuckerberg, Internet CEOs and government regulators to fight disinformation campaigns across Facebook and other social platforms.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Newscom
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Newscom
President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden to discuss tax policy on Thursday. Republican senators who met with the President that day said he is directing his top trade and economic advisers to look into re-entering the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, from which the United States withdrew in January 2017.
    See last week in politics