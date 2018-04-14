Breaking News

Clinton, Tillerson and Gore among politicos giving commencement speeches this year

By Andrew Dunn, CNN

Updated 8:20 AM ET, Sat April 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Washington (CNN)College graduates across the country will listen to political newsmakers offer thoughts and life lessons this spring.

Politicians are a popular choice for commencement speakers -- and they also tend to make headlines in their speeches.
Consider last year's highlights:
    This year has some notable speakers across the nation as well. Here are the top political figures to watch for their remarks.
    Read More

    Hillary Clinton

    The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will speak at Yale University's Senior Class Day on May 20 as part of its commencement weekend.

    Rex Tillerson

    The fired former secretary of state in the Trump administration is set to address the spring class of 2018 at the Virginia Military Institute on May 16. The school announced the choice of Tillerson in February, while he was still leading the State Department.

    Al Gore

    The former vice president to Bill Clinton and environmentalist will head to College Park, Maryland, for the University of Maryland's ceremony on May 20.

    Rod Rosenstein

    The deputy attorney general -- whom Trump has criticized for appointing a special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation -- will address Campbell University's law school graduates on May 11.

    Jimmy Carter

    The 93-year-old former President of the United States will address Liberty University's graduating class on May 19.

    Ben Carson

    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will address the first graduating class from Liberty University's College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2013, Carson withdrew as Johns Hopkins University's graduation speaker after referencing bestiality and pedophilia while arguing against same-sex marriage in a television interview.

    Michael Bloomberg

    The billionaire philanthropist and former New York City mayor will head to Houston to address Rice University's newest graduates on May 12.

    Oprah Winfrey

    The television star who drew presidential candidacy talk with a rousing speech at the Golden Globes earlier this year will give USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism's keynote address on May 11.

    Anita Hill

    Hill will address the University of Rutgers, Camden on May 17 and Wesleyan College on May 27. Hill gained nationwide attention in 1991 when she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment.

    Justin Trudeau

    The Canadian Prime Minister will address New York University's class on May 16 at Yankee Stadium. Previous NYU speakers include musician Pharrell Williams in 2017 and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2012.

    Rep. John Lewis

    The civil rights icon and congressman will head Harvard's 367th commencement on May 24. On June 16, he will address the University of California, San Diego.

    Sen. Cory Booker

    The junior New Jersey senator is set to head to Union, New Jersey, for Kean University's commencement on May 17.

    Sen. Tim Kaine

    The 2016 Democratic vice presidential candidate will address Radford University's 2018 class on May 5.

    Sen. Kamala Harris

    The Democratic California senator will speak on May 12 at UC Berkeley.

    Sen. Richard Burr

    University of North Carolina at Pembroke students will hear from their home-state senator on May 5.

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar

    The Minnesota senator is set to address the University of Minnesota, Morris on May 12.

    Sen. Mark Warner

    The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee is set to speak at University of Virginia's College at Wise on May 5, the College of William and Mary on May 12 and Virginia State University on May 13.

    Sen. Ben Sasse

    The freshman Republican senator will deliver the commencement address to more than 90 students at York College, a private college in York, Nebraska.

    Sen. Susan Collins

    On May 27, Collins will speak to Colby College's graduating senior class.

    Rep. Luis V. Guiterrez

    The Illinois Democrat will head back to his alma mater, Northeastern Illinois University, on May 7.

    Rep. Ted Lieu

    The UCLA School of Law will hear remarks from the California Democrat on May 11.

    Ohio Gov. John Kasich

    The Republican governor, who has left the door open for a 2020 presidential run, will address Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government class of 2018 on May 23.

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

    Wolf will speak at York College in Pennsylvania on May 12.

    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

    Brown will address the University of Colorado Boulder's class on May 10 and the Oregon Institute of Technology on June 16.

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

    Virginia Tech's class of 2018 will hear from their home-state governor on May 11.