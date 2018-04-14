Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN and The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) All the televisions in the Amsterdam airport lounge, as I write this, are tuned to news of the bombing in Syria unleashed by the United States and its allies.

One monitor glows with nighttime video of a light streaking across the Damascus sky; others show analysts and reporters, live from Syria, Russia, Washington, London. There's video of President Donald Trump on Friday evening, announcing that the United States and its closest allies decided to strike in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack last week in Douma, near Damascus, which the Washington and its allies are convinced Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ordered. "These are not the actions of a man; they are crimes of a monster instead," Trump said gravely. But nobody in the airport is watching.

Syria news is everywhere, except on people's minds. The passengers, sitting in the crowded lounge's wide brown chairs, are checking their email, streaming movies on their laptops, gazing absentmindedly at the airplanes on the tarmac. Not one among them appears interested in Syria. It seems no one thinks this nighttime assault signifies much in a war that has been raging for seven years. Perhaps they don't think this war matters.

It's just another moment in a conflict that has, in fact, changed the world, but has done so indirectly. In addition to destroying Syria, displacing millions and killing hundreds of thousands, the Syrian war has transformed much of the planet more profoundly and in more ways than most people realize. The fact is the war in Syria has affected lives around the world -- not only in the Middle East but also in the United States and here in the Netherlands, as in rest of Europe.

The West's largely hands-off approach created a vacuum that Russia eagerly filled, adding to Iran's strength and alarming Tehran's Arab foes, stoking regional rivalries, and wars.

