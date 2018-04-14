Airstrikes hit Syria, but Assad is unfazed

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) When the skies above Damascus lit up in the early morning hours of Saturday, shock swept through the capital. Hearing explosions and watching Syrian military surface-to-air missiles streak through the skies, many in Syria suspected a large-scale US-led intervention was underway.

"You could tell that this wasn't your average Damascus night-time battle. It was something far bigger," said British-born Syrian journalist Danny Makki from his home in the capital.

The skies cleared and dawn broke. It became clear that America and its allies had barked, but the bite was lacking.

The Syrian military claimed that US, British and French aircraft and ships fired around 110 missiles but that very few had hit their targets. The General Command claimed that the "Syrian Air Defense systems confronted, with high competence, the missiles of the aggression and shot down most of them."

The Pentagon denied that any missiles were intercepted by the Syrian regime and said that strikes "successfully hit every target."

