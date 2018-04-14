207 million eggs in nine states recalled over salmonella fears

(CNN) A farm in Indiana is recalling more than 200 million eggs sold in nine states over salmonella fears.

At least 22 illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said Friday.

The eggs were sold through retail stores and restaurants. They reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Consumers with these eggs shouldn't eat them," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said. "Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund."

