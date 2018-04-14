(CNN) Director Milos Forman, known for his work on Oscar-winning films "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus," has died, his agent said.

He was 86 years old, according to Dennis Aspland, Forman's representative.

Forman was born in Caslav, Czech Republic, in 1932.

In 1968, he moved from what was then Czechoslovakia to the United Sates after Warsaw Pact troops invaded the country to crush the "Prague Spring."

In 1975, he raised to fame as director the Hollywood blockbuster "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," a film starring Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher. The film won five Oscars, including best picture and best director.

Read More