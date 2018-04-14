Quebec mosque shooter motivated by Canada's policy of welcoming refugees

(CNN) A man who killed six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque told an investigator he carried out the January 2017 attack after seeing reports the Canadian government would welcome more refugees into the country, according to CNN partner CBC.

A video of Alexandre Bissonnette's interrogation was played in court Friday during the third day of his sentencing hearing, CBC reported. Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in March.

In the interrogation video, Bissonnette said he was watching TV reports about the Canadian government's policy of welcoming refugees.

"The Canadian government was, you know, going to take in more refugees, you know, those who couldn't go to the United States would end up here," Bissonnette told Quebec City police Sgt. Steve Girard during an interrogation. "I just lost it."

President Donald Trump first instituted his immigration ban. The day before Bissonnette stormed the mosque, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canada would embrace refugees escaping oppression and tyranny, a move that came asPresident Donald Trump first instituted his immigration ban.

Read More