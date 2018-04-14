Caravan of migrants climbs freight train for the next leg of the journey

Tultitlán, Mexico (CNN) A caravan of Central American migrants heading north has boarded a train for the next leg of the journey in Mexico.

About 500 migrants climbed onto the freight train Saturday afternoon in the city of Tultitlán, approximately 1,500 miles south of the US-Mexico border, to head northwest to the city of Celaya.

When the first whistle of the train was heard, a stampede of migrants rushed to the tracks, carrying small bags of belongings. As the train slowed down, migrants scrambled around the train cars to find a way to climb aboard, helping each other as quickly as possible.

Police and guards watched from a few feet away. Some took photos. None took action to stop the migrants as they climbed the train.

Gabriela Hernandez of Honduras handed her toddler to another migrant who pulled him up and then she pushed her 6-year-old boy up the ladder. When it was Hernandez's turn, the pregnant 27-year-old struggled to find the strength to pull herself onto the train.

