Soweto, South Africa (CNN) South Africans will say goodbye to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Saturday at an official funeral for the woman hailed as the mother of the nation because of her fight against apartheid.

Crowds packed Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township ahead of the ceremony, which follows a private family service at her home.

Orlando Stadium filling up for Mama #WinnieMadikizelaMandela 's final send off. ANC comrades in high spirits celebrating the icons life. #WinnieMandelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/aH4tWfWB1q — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 14, 2018

As one of the country's most prominent and polarizing figures, she retained political clout long after her divorce from Mandela, the nation's first black President.

Since the end of apartheid in the 1990s, she served in several government roles, including member of parliament and leader of the ruling party's women's league.

