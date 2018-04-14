Breaking News

South Africa's Winnie Mandela to be laid to rest in Soweto funeral

By Faith Karimi and Eleni Giokos, CNN

Updated 3:02 AM ET, Sat April 14, 2018

Mourners gather in Soweto for the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Soweto, South Africa (CNN)South Africans will say goodbye to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Saturday at an official funeral for the woman hailed as the mother of the nation because of her fight against apartheid.

Crowds packed Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township ahead of the ceremony, which follows a private family service at her home.
Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, died this month in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness. She was 81.
As one of the country's most prominent and polarizing figures, she retained political clout long after her divorce from Mandela, the nation's first black President.
    Since the end of apartheid in the 1990s, she served in several government roles, including member of parliament and leader of the ruling party's women's league.
    "Today we lay to rest our heroine, a struggle stalwart and mother-to-the-nation," the government tweeted Saturday. It offered free rides for those who wanted to attend the funeral.

    Public memorial

    Thousands of mourners gathered Wednesday for a public memorial in Soweto, where Madikizela-Mandel lived for decades.
    Mourners wore black, green and gold -- colors of the ruling African National Congress political party. Others wore T-shirts emblazoned with an image of her.
    Deputy President David Mabuza described her as a visionary who championed reconciliation.
    "You taught young women across the nation that they are just as capable, if not more capable, of standing shoulder to shoulder with men and being totally unapologetic about it," Mabuza said. "Till death, you knew who your enemy was: racial domination, class exploitation, gender oppression."
    A man holds up a frame showing newspaper clippings of Madikizela-Mandela.
    Mandela's former wife

    Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, including the 27 years he was imprisoned on an island near Cape Town.
    While Mandela was imprisoned at Robben Island, she became his voice, providing regular updates to followers hungry for every little detail on his life.
    Nelson Mandela with his then-wife, Winnie Mandela, walk out of prison.
    When Mandela left prison in 1990, she stood next to him, one hand clasped in his as they raised their free hands clenched in fists -- a moment memorialized in a photo that became a symbol of his freedom.
    While their marriage withstood the battle against apartheid, it couldn't withstand the pressure of freedom. Mandela accused her of infidelity and they divorced in 1996, two years after he was elected the first black president of South Africa.

    Parliament member

    At the time of her death, the longtime stalwart of the ruling party was a member of South Africa's parliament.
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described her as "an advocate for the dispossessed and the marginalized" and "a voice for the voiceless." Other civil rights icons from around the world around are attending her funeral, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
    "Even at the darkest moments of our struggle for liberation, Mam' Winnie was an abiding symbol of the desire of our people to be free," Ramaphosa said in a statement. "In the midst of repression, she was a voice of defiance and resistance. In the face of exploitation, she was a champion of justice and equality."
    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid activist in South Africa and the former wife of late President Nelson Mandela, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/02/africa/winnie-mandela-south-africa-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has died&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 81. The outspoken campaigner was known as the &quot;Mother of the Nation&quot; because of her struggle against white minority rule in South Africa. She was a member of South Africa&#39;s parliament at the time of her death.
    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid activist in South Africa and the former wife of late President Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 81. The outspoken campaigner was known as the "Mother of the Nation" because of her struggle against white minority rule in South Africa. She was a member of South Africa's parliament at the time of her death.
    Winnie Madikizela and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/28/africa/gallery/nelson-mandela/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nelson Mandela&lt;/a&gt; married in South Africa in 1958.
    Winnie Madikizela and Nelson Mandela married in South Africa in 1958.
    The Mandelas were married for 38 years, including the 27 years that he was imprisoned on an island near Cape Town, South Africa.
    The Mandelas were married for 38 years, including the 27 years that he was imprisoned on an island near Cape Town, South Africa.
    People gather in support of Madikizela-Mandela as she leaves a court in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1964. Her husband had just been sentenced to life in prison.
    People gather in support of Madikizela-Mandela as she leaves a court in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1964. Her husband had just been sentenced to life in prison.
    Madikizela-Mandela is pictured in 1977, during her exile in Brandfort, South Africa.
    Madikizela-Mandela is pictured in 1977, during her exile in Brandfort, South Africa.
    Madikizela-Mandela, center, celebrates alongside her daughter Zindzi and other supporters following her release from Johannesburg Magistrates Court. She had been arrested for defying a court order that banned her from entering Soweto, an area at the center of the anti-apartheid movement in Johannesburg.
    Madikizela-Mandela, center, celebrates alongside her daughter Zindzi and other supporters following her release from Johannesburg Magistrates Court. She had been arrested for defying a court order that banned her from entering Soweto, an area at the center of the anti-apartheid movement in Johannesburg.
    Madikizela-Mandela and her two daughters -- Zenani, left, and Zindzi -- arrive at Cape Town&#39;s airport to visit her imprisoned husband in 1985.
    Madikizela-Mandela and her two daughters -- Zenani, left, and Zindzi -- arrive at Cape Town's airport to visit her imprisoned husband in 1985.
    Madikizela-Mandela is pictured with her grandson in 1986.
    Madikizela-Mandela is pictured with her grandson in 1986.
    Madikizela-Mandela poses in traditional dress in 1986.
    Madikizela-Mandela poses in traditional dress in 1986.
    Madikizela-Mandela appears at an African National Congress rally in Soweto.
    Madikizela-Mandela appears at an African National Congress rally in Soweto.
    Nelson Mandela is joined by his wife after being released from prison in February 1990.
    Nelson Mandela is joined by his wife after being released from prison in February 1990.
    Mandela leans in to kiss his wife at a rally in March 1990.
    Mandela leans in to kiss his wife at a rally in March 1990.
    A portrait of the Mandelas. The pair divorced in 1996.
    A portrait of the Mandelas. The pair divorced in 1996.
    The Mandelas meet with Coretta Scott King, widow of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1990.
    The Mandelas meet with Coretta Scott King, widow of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1990.
    The Mandelas are welcomed by former first lady Jackie Kennedy during a visit to Boston in 1990.
    The Mandelas are welcomed by former first lady Jackie Kennedy during a visit to Boston in 1990.
    Madikizela-Mandela shakes hands with supporters in Rustenburg, South Africa, in 1997. She had just been elected president of the African National Congress Women&#39;s League.
    Madikizela-Mandela shakes hands with supporters in Rustenburg, South Africa, in 1997. She had just been elected president of the African National Congress Women's League.
    Madikizela-Mandela leads a protest march during an international AIDS conference in Durban, South Africa, in 2000.
    Madikizela-Mandela leads a protest march during an international AIDS conference in Durban, South Africa, in 2000.
    Madikizela-Mandela, right, joins her ex-husband and his third wife, Graca Machel, during his 90th birthday celebrations in Tshwane, South Africa, in 2008.
    Madikizela-Mandela, right, joins her ex-husband and his third wife, Graca Machel, during his 90th birthday celebrations in Tshwane, South Africa, in 2008.
    Madikizela-Mandela attends her ex-husband&#39;s state funeral in 2013.
    Madikizela-Mandela attends her ex-husband's state funeral in 2013.
    Madikizela-Mandela greets a crowd of supporters in Soweto for her 80th birthday in 2016.
    Madikizela-Mandela greets a crowd of supporters in Soweto for her 80th birthday in 2016.
    Madikizela-Mandela joins the hands of South African President &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/08/africa/gallery/jacob-zuma-career/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jacob Zuma, &lt;/a&gt;left, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during an African National Congress policy conference in 2017.
    Madikizela-Mandela joins the hands of South African President Jacob Zuma, left, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during an African National Congress policy conference in 2017.
    Born in 1936 in what is now known as Eastern Cape province, Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela was the daughter of a history teacher.
    As a 22-year-old social worker, she married Nelson Mandela in 1958, and stood by him in the years following his 1964 conviction and life imprisonment for sabotage and conspiracy to overthrow the government.
    She led an international campaign calling for his release.
    Outside Africa, she was known largely because of her ex-husband, but in South Africa she was the mouthpiece and face of the bitter struggle against the racist regime.
    Although Madikizela-Mandela helped usher in a new, more equitable South African political system during her lifetime, she was also entangled in a number of scandals over the years. Her reputation was tainted by accusations of human rights violations that seemed sometimes at odds with Mandela's fight for inclusiveness. She was also accused of theft and kidnapping, charges she denied.

    CNN's Eleni Giokos reported from Soweto and Faith Karimi wrote from Atlanta. CNN's Laura Smith-Spark contributed to this report.