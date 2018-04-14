Nigeria's President says disagreement in Boko Haram delaying Chibok girls release

Nigeria, Lagos (CNN) Negotiation talks between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram militants on the release of the remaining Chibok girls have been set back, President Muhammadu Buhari said.

A disagreement between members of the terror group is responsible for the breakdown in negotiations, Buhari said in a statement Friday.

"Unfortunately, the negotiations between the government and Boko Haram have suffered some unexpected setbacks, owing mainly to a lack of agreement among their abductors." Buhari said.

This statement comes as Nigeria marks the four-year anniversary of the abductions in which militants seized 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok town in Borno state, sparking a global outrage.

Some of the girls were freed last year following negotiation talks between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram.