Photos: The week in 26 photos Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by photographers Tuesday, April 10, as he arrives to testify at a joint hearing of the Senate's Judiciary and Commerce committees. Zuckerberg has been taking the heat for the data scandal engulfing the social network, and this week he apologized to members of Congress. He said Facebook could have done more to protect its users' privacy. See more photos of Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill Hide Caption 1 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos A young man in Mexico helps another climb a metal border wall to illegally enter the United States near Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Friday, April 6. Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border. Hide Caption 2 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Hide Caption 3 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Dead bodies lie on the ground in the rebel-held city of Douma, Syria, on Sunday, April 8. According to activist groups, helicopters dropped barrel bombs filled with toxic gas on Douma, which has been the focus of a renewed government offensive that launched in mid-February. The Syrian government and its key ally, Russia, vehemently denied involvement and accused rebel groups of fabricating the attack to hinder the army's advances and provoke international military intervention. Syria's civil war, in pictures Hide Caption 4 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos A crow at the Beijing Zoo grabs some panda fur to use in its nest on Monday, April 9. Hide Caption 5 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of US President Donald Trump, arrives at his hotel in New York City on Tuesday, April 10. The FBI raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room on Monday. Hide Caption 6 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos The Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks take a moment to honor the Humboldt Broncos, a junior hockey team that was involved in a deadly bus accident on Friday, April 6. Both NHL teams wore "Broncos" on the backs of their jerseys. Hide Caption 7 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Nicolle Rochelle, a topless protester, is detained by police Monday, April 9, after she jumped a barricade near Bill Cosby and began chanting as the comedian arrived for his trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Rochelle, an actress who appeared on a few episodes of "The Cosby Show," was charged with disorderly conduct. Rochelle later said she was acting on behalf of Femen, a feminist activist group. Hide Caption 8 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Rescue workers and locals try to help a stranded humpback whale in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on Monday, April 9. The whale died despite their efforts. Hide Caption 9 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Hindu devotees pull a chariot during the Bisket Jatra festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Tuesday, April 10. Hide Caption 10 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos UFC fighter Conor McGregor walks out of a New York City police precinct on Friday, April 6. He will be back in court in June over allegations that he and others attacked a bus carrying UFC fighters in Brooklyn. The incident left at least two athletes injured and unable to fight that weekend as scheduled. McGregor left the courthouse without saying anything to the media. Hide Caption 11 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Actor Tracy Morgan stands on his star as he was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 10. Hide Caption 12 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Police charge environmental activists as they clear a protest site in the French village of Notre-Dame-des-Landes on Monday, April 9. Since 2009, activists have been squatting on the land to protest a proposed airport. The airport project was shelved in January, according to The New York Times. Hide Caption 13 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos People lay flowers and candles at a memorial site in Muenster, Germany, on Sunday, April 8. A man who drove a van into a crowd of people Saturday, killing two and injuring 20, acted alone, according to police. Hide Caption 14 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Rudich, 86, has her makeup applied during a makeover event in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Monday, April 9. The Beauty Heroines event included 70 Holocaust survivors to represent Israel's 70th anniversary. Hide Caption 15 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos A firefighter looks out from the window of a damaged apartment in New York's Trump Tower on Saturday, April 7. One man was killed and six firefighters were injured after a fire broke out on the 50th floor. Hide Caption 16 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain as they wait to receive food at a settlement in Kyangwali, Uganda, on Tuesday, April 10. According to the UN refugee agency, around 70,000 people have arrived in Uganda this year as they escape violence in Congo's Ituri Province. Hide Caption 17 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Monday, April 9. Hide Caption 18 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos People carry the body of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja during his funeral in Gaza City on Saturday, April 7. Murtaja was among nine people killed along the Israel-Gaza border as confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces turned violent, Palestinian health officials in Gaza said. In response to a query regarding the journalist's death, the Israel Defense Forces told CNN: "The IDF does not intentionally target journalists. The circumstances in which journalists were allegedly hit by IDF fire are not familiar to the IDF, and are being looked into." Hide Caption 19 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos The face of the Big Ben clock tower is seen without hands as a man takes photos in London on Thursday, April 12. Restoration efforts began on Big Ben last year. Hide Caption 20 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Christian Orthodox worshippers hold up candles during the Holy Fire ceremony as they gather in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday, April 7. Hide Caption 21 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos During a news conference on Wednesday, April 11, House Speaker Paul Ryan announces that he will not seek re-election. Ryan said he will serve out the remainder of his term and retire in January after 20 years in Congress. "I like to think I've done my part, my little part in history to set us on a better course," Ryan said. Hide Caption 22 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a blessing ritual during the Bhel Bhel festival in Bandel, India, on Friday, April 6. Hide Caption 23 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos People in Tel Aviv, Israel, exit their cars on a highway and observe two minutes of silence to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, April 12. Hide Caption 24 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos A bald eagle named Indiana bathes in its enclosure at the Wisent Compound in Springe, Germany, on Tuesday, April 10. Hide Caption 25 of 27

Photos: The week in 26 photos Former US President Bill Clinton, right, holds hands with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on Tuesday, April 10, as they attend an event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Hide Caption 26 of 27