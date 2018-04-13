The week in 26 photos

A crow at the Beijing Zoo grabs some panda fur to use in its nest on Monday, April 9.
Rescue workers and locals try to help a stranded humpback whale in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on Monday, April 9. The whale died despite their efforts.
Hindu devotees pull a chariot during the Bisket Jatra festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Tuesday, April 10.
Actor Tracy Morgan stands on his star as he was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 10.
Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Rudich, 86, has her makeup applied during a makeover event in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Monday, April 9. The Beauty Heroines event included 70 Holocaust survivors to represent Israel's 70th anniversary.
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain as they wait to receive food at a settlement in Kyangwali, Uganda, on Tuesday, April 10. According to the UN refugee agency, around 70,000 people have arrived in Uganda this year as they escape violence in Congo's Ituri Province.
A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Monday, April 9.
Christian Orthodox worshippers hold up candles during the Holy Fire ceremony as they gather in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday, April 7.
A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a blessing ritual during the Bhel Bhel festival in Bandel, India, on Friday, April 6.
People in Tel Aviv, Israel, exit their cars on a highway and observe two minutes of silence to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, April 12.
A bald eagle named Indiana bathes in its enclosure at the Wisent Compound in Springe, Germany, on Tuesday, April 10.