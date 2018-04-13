(CNN) The Wichita police officer who shot and killed a man last year while responding to what turned out to be a prank call will not face charges, the district attorney's office announced.

The shooting death of Andrew Finch in December 2017 drew national attention after a California man was arrested for allegedly making the call to Wichita authorities that led them to respond to Finch's home.

"The shooting should not have happened," Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement Thursday. "But this officer's decision was made in the context of the false call."

Swatting is the act of making a false police report -- usually of an urgent or violent crime -- to lure law enforcement or SWAT teams to a location.