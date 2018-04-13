Parkland paramedics delayed by chaos at school, new audio recordings reveal

(CNN) When gunfire erupted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, paramedics sped toward the school, sirens blaring. As they got closer, the magnitude of the carnage became evident.

The streets were packed with police cars and ambulances, some blocking the roads. The shooter's whereabouts remained unknown, adding to the chaos and uncertainty.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department released audio recordings Thursday that show first responders scrambling at the scene of shooting that left 17 people dead.

"This is going to be a big event," a fire department commander told a dispatcher. "And see if I can have somebody contact all the area hospitals. Just let them know that we have an incident and we may be sending patients in all directions, so they should start preparing for it."

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department released the documents at the request of several journalism outlets, including CNN.

