Oklahoma town evacuated as wildfires tear through state

(CNN) A northwestern Oklahoma town has been evacuated Friday as wildfires rage in the state.

About 1,000 people have been evacuated from Vici, more than 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander said.

The size of the fire is not known.

It's one of a series of blazes that firefighters are battling across Oklahoma on Friday.

Some 450 people also have been evacuated in adjacent Woodward County, where a fire has burned 115,000 acres.

