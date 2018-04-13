Jennifer Hart had alcohol in her system at time of fatal crash

(CNN) Jennifer Hart, the mother who drove her family off an oceanside cliff in a fatal crash, had a blood alcohol level that was over the legal limit, Capt. Bruce Carpenter of the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

The specific level was .10, said Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman. The legal limit in California is .08.

Additionally, Carpenter said Jennifer Hart's wife, Sarah, and two of the three children found dead at the scene had significant amounts of the ingredient found in Benadryl in their systems. It has not been determined in the third child.

Benadryl is a cold and allergy medicine that can cause drowsiness.

The bodies of Jennifer and Sarah Hart were found March 26 inside the family's SUV, which had crashed at the rocky shoreline below a cliff in Mendocino County. The bodies of three of their children -- Markis, 19, Jeremiah, 14, and Abigail, 14 -- were found nearby.

