5 things for April 13: Comey book, Syria, Russia probe, teacher protests, Cosby trial

The Greater Sydney Commission has announced a radical plan to divide the Australian city into three: the Eastern Harbour City, Central River City and Western Parkland City.

Currently, most of Sydney's knowledge-based jobs are located in the eastern Central Business District.

Bondi Beach is also located in the crowded eastern part of Sydney. The Greater Sydney Commission hopes to lure residents away from this region, by creating more housing, better transport links, and increased job opportunities in the wider region.

The median price of a house in Sydney is $914,000, while the national median price is $630,000, as of December 2017. Prices are highest around the harbor, encouraging residents to move further out of the city.

The split aims to address problems such as a population explosion, sky-high housing prices, overcrowded schools, long commutes and a lack of infrastructure. Traffic towards Sydney Harbour Bridge is pictured.

Eastern Harbour City will encompass the eastern part of the present-day Sydney, which is where the Central Business District, as well as major landmarks, are located.

Meanwhile, to its west will stand the Central River City. This is where Parramatta, a suburb of Sydney with a population of just under 26,000, is located. This suburban town is widely recognized as the city's second central business district. Under the plans, this area will be grown.

A third city, Western Parkland City, will be established in the far west. This is where the Western Sydney Airport will open in 2026. The commission envisions that Western Parkland City, currently an area associated with the underprivileged, will transform into an "aerotropolis" with new housing and employment opportunities. Sydney Airport is pictured here.