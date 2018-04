5 things for April 13: Comey book, Syria, Russia probe, teacher protests, Cosby trial

(CNN) It's Friday -- the 13th ! But come on out from under the covers. It'll be OK. Now, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. James Comey book

Ever daydream about how you'd get back at a boss who fired you? Well, James Comey just wrote the playbook. In his new memoir, "A Higher Loyalty," the ex-FBI director calls President Trump "unethical, and untethered to truth," and says Trump gave him "flashbacks to my earlier career as a prosecutor against the mob." The big question now is how Trump will respond. With Comey about to start a book tour, the Republican National Committee launched a website -- called, we kid you not, "Lyin' Comey" -- that hopes to refute some of the book's claims. CNN's Stephen Collinson calls Comey's book, which goes on sale Tuesday, "the most devastating, contemporaneous takedown of a sitting president in modern history." Chris Cillizza says it's a declaration of war

2. Syria

A coalition of Western nations is slowly forming to respond to last week's suspected chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said her government is ready to join the US in any military strike on Syria. The French say they're on board, too. Earlier this week, President Trump appeared to suggest airstrikes were imminent, then walked that back a bit. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad warns the West to stay out of the fray

3. Russia investigation

Trump's personal attorney often recorded phone conversations, both before and during the 2016 presidential campaign, that likely have been scooped up in the FBI raid on attorney Michael Cohen's apartment, office and hotel room, according to sources familiar with the matter. The recorded conversations, according to one source, were even played back at times to candidate Trump and associates, the source said. Among the recordings were discussions about the campaign and interactions with the media, the source said.

And 54% of Republican voters believe special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe is not a fair investigation -- up 10 percentage points over the last six months

4. Teacher protests

The Oklahoma teacher walkouts are over . The state's largest teachers union shut them down after nine days amid the sense that lawmakers weren't going to budge and give teachers more money. The union gets $479 million in funding for next school year, less than what teachers wanted. But union president Alicia Priest said the fight's not over: "We have created a movement, and there's no stopping us now." Some students in the state will head back to class today.

5. Bill Cosby trial

Bill Cosby's chief accuser in court takes the stand today in his retrial on indecent assault charges. Andrea Constand said the comedian assaulted her at his home in 2004. Cosby said the sex was consensual, and he's pleaded not guilty. Constand's testimony comes after a string of other women told jurors Cosby also drugged and assaulted them over the years. One of them was reality TV star and supermodel Janice Dickinson, who said Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982 in Lake Tahoe. Dickinson said she later confronted Cosby and wanted to "punch him in the face."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We are committed to addressing the scenario that has allowed predators to exploit performers behind closed doors under the guise of a professional meeting."

Screen Actors Guild president Gabrielle Carteris, whose organization, in the #MeToo era, wants Hollywood to stop holding meetings in hotel rooms

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Another Kardashian

Congrats to Khloe Kardashian. Kim and Kylie's sister gave birth to a girl

Double dribble

WNBA star Lindsay Whalen was just named head women's basketball coach at the University of Minnesota -- but she's not quitting the Minnesota Lynx.

Bats away

A Pennsylvania school district is arming its teachers with bats -- miniature bats, mind you -- to fight school intruders. The internet had a field day with this one.

Australian triplets

Sydney's a great city, but it still has problems with population growth, traffic and housing costs. Officials think they can fix that by splitting the city up three ways

Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities The Greater Sydney Commission has announced a radical plan to divide the Australian city into three: the Eastern Harbour City, Central River City and Western Parkland City. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities central business – Currently, most of Sydney's knowledge-based jobs are located in the eastern Central Business District. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities beach – Bondi Beach is also located in the crowded eastern part of Sydney. The Greater Sydney Commission hopes to lure residents away from this region, by creating more housing, better transport links, and increased job opportunities in the wider region. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities Sydney – The median price of a house in Sydney is $914,000 , while the national median price is $630,000, as of December 2017. Prices are highest around the harbor, encouraging residents to move further out of the city. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities Sydney – The split aims to address problems such as a population explosion, sky-high housing prices, overcrowded schools, long commutes and a lack of infrastructure. Traffic towards Sydney Harbour Bridge is pictured. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities Sydney – Eastern Harbour City will encompass the eastern part of the present-day Sydney, which is where the Central Business District, as well as major landmarks, are located. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities Sydney – Meanwhile, to its west will stand the Central River City. This is where Parramatta, a suburb of Sydney with a population of just under 26,000, is located. This suburban town is widely recognized as the city's second central business district. Under the plans, this area will be grown. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities Sydney – A third city, Western Parkland City, will be established in the far west. This is where the Western Sydney Airport will open in 2026. The commission envisions that Western Parkland City, currently an area associated with the underprivileged, will transform into an "aerotropolis" with new housing and employment opportunities. Sydney Airport is pictured here. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Transforming Sydney into three cities Sydney – How will the ambitious plan work out? The plan will be rolled out over the next 20 to 40 years, and implementation involves multiple layers of government. Hide Caption 9 of 9

Cool dude

It sports a green, punk-rock hairstyle and breathes through its genitals. It's also facing extinction . Come on, we gotta save this Australian river turtle.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$3 billion

That's about how much Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made while sitting in a chair this week testifying to Congress. Facebook's stock rose about 4.5% during the two days of testimony.

TOTAL RECALL

AND FINALLY

Epic equation