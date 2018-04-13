Arizona governor offers teachers 20% pay raise, but educators have questions

Story highlights Gov. Doug Ducey proposes 20% pay raise and restoration of recession-era cuts

(CNN) Faced with growing pressure from educators, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday his plan to give teachers 20% pay raises by the beginning of the 2020 school year.

But Arizona educators who have been calling for better pay and more school funding reacted to the governor's announcement with questions and skepticism.

Under his proposal, teachers' pay would increase 9% in the 2018 school year, then another 5% for the next two years, which would boost the average salary from the current $48,372 to $58,130 by the 2020 school year.

"Arizona teachers are the biggest difference-makers in the lives of Arizona's children, and we need to reward them for their hard work -- this plan does that through a 20% pay increase by school year 2020," Ducey said in a statement.

Ducey has also proposed to restore education funding from recession-era cuts with $371 million phased in over the next five years "all without raising taxes while maintaining Arizona's balanced budget." The funding would be to support school resources such as infrastructure, textbooks, technology, curriculum and school buses.