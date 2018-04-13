(CNN) English diver Tom Daley has called for a number of Commonwealth nations to relax their laws on homosexuality after winning his fourth career gold at the Commonwealth Games.

He landed gold on Friday in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform alongside Dan Goodfellow, but his thoughts quickly turned to the 70% of Commonwealth nations where homosexuality is still illegal.

Almost all Commonwealth members were once part of Britain's former Empire. Home to 2.2 billion people, the Commonwealth is now a voluntary association of 53 sovereign states, while the 2018 Games has involved 71 nations and territories.

In Australia -- where the Games are being hosted -- same-sex marriage was only legalized in December 2017, but the Gold Coast has continued the Olympic and Commonwealth trend of creating a Pride House as a comfortable place for LGBT athletes and the wider community during the Games.

The 23-year-old claimed his fourth Commonwealth gold, alongside synchronized partner Dan Goodfellow.

"I feel so lucky to be able to be openly who I am without worry. I hope one day every athlete from every nation in the Commonwealth will be free to compete openly as who they are too," tweeted Daley.

