Team says Kaepernick's representatives didn't provide long-term plan for non-football commitments

(CNN) Colin Kaepernick still remains front and center of the National Anthem controversy.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks had invited the former 49ers quarterback in for a workout with the team but have since postponed the appointment after Kaepernick declined to say he would stop kneeling during the National Anthem next season.

The team told CNN that a scheduled workout planned for this past Monday was postponed but that it was halted because Kaepernick's representatives couldn't provide Kaepernick's long-term plan for non-football commitments.

However, a source familiar with the situation says the Seahawks specifically questioned Kaepernick's National Anthem intentions.

Kaepernick became a lightning rod in 2016 when he refused to stand during the National Anthem, protesting what he believes are racial injustices and ongoing police brutality in the US. He drew fierce criticism for refusing to stand but also inspired athletes -- from elementary schools to professional leagues -- to join his movement.

