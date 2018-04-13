Two Indian athletes banned from Commonwealth Games after needles discovered

Story highlights Indian athletes ordered to leave after syringes found in apartment

Gold Coast, Australia (CNN) Indian athletes Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi have been kicked out of the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast after syringes were discoverd in their apartment.

Louise Martin, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said Friday that cleaning staff found one needle in a cup on a bedside table. Another needle was found in one of the athletes' bags.

Babu, who was due to compete in the triple jump final Saturday, and Thodi, who finished 13th in the 20km race walk final, told the Federation Court of the Commonwealth Games that they didn't know anything about the needles. But their testimony was deemed "unreliable and evasive" according to Martin.

The Court found Babu, Thodi and three other individuals with the Indian team in violation of the Games' "no needle policy."

Babu and Thodi were immediately banned from the Games and asked to leave Australia.

