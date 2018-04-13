In a CNN Special Report "Hush Money: Trouble for Trump?" Sara Sidner examines the President's predicament after his personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000. Watch Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer facilitated a payment of $1.6 million last year to a former Playboy model who claimed that she had become pregnant by Elliott Broidy, a leading GOP fundraiser, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing individuals familiar with the situation.

According to the Journal, Cohen negotiated the payments on Broidy's behalf on the condition that the woman would not speak about the alleged relationship.

In a statement provided to the newspaper, Broidy said via a spokesman that he "had a consensual relationship with a Playboy Playmate" and that at the conclusion of the relationship, the woman told him that she was pregnant. "She alone decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy and I offered to help her financially during this difficult period," he said.

The Journal reported that Cohen did not return requests for comment and that a spokesperson for a lawyer representing the woman would not confirm or deny that any such deal exists.

The FBI raided Cohen's office, hotel room and home earlier this week. CNN has reported that FBI agents were seeking communications between the President and Cohen concerning the "Access Hollywood" tape that surfaced prior to the 2016 presidential election. The FBI raids also sought information that included payments allegedly made to keep women silent about affairs with Trump more than a decade ago.

