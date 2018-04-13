Pardoning Scooter Libby is Trump's swampiest decision

(CNN) On the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016, Donald Trump railed against the Iraq War (never mind his support for the 2003 invasion), beat up on the Bush family political dynasty and, with three words that pulled together all that and more, promised to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

A couple years on, the bog remains thick with the creatures Trump promised to drive out. He's even introduced some new breeds. But there is nothing that Trump or his lieutenants have done that comes close, in sheer fetid swampiness, to pardoning the criminal former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a move the White House made official on Friday.

Americans have tragically short memories. For certain sorts of politicians, that can be a great gift. For Trump, it probably means the pardon will go down without much of a sustained uproar from even the liberal provinces. That's thanks in part to the sizable number of Democrats who have come to regard Bush-era malfeasance and scandal as petty or low-stakes when held up against Trump's behavior.

Inside the Beltway, the real prospect of a Libby pardon -- from when it was first reported on Thursday -- immediately became a Rob Mueller-related parlor game. The big question: Was Trump considering the move as a way of signaling to Paul Manafort and others caught up in the special counsel investigation that he will reward them for keeping mum?

"So what's the message here?" former Bush White House ethics chief and ubiquitous Trump critic Richard Painter asked in a tweet . "Lie to a grand jury to protect political superiors and you will get a full pardon?"

