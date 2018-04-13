White House spokesman: 'Last I've heard' Cohen is still Trump's attorney

Washington (CNN) White House spokesman Raj Shah said Friday evening that Michael Cohen continues to be President Donald Trump's personal attorney, despite being under criminal investigation.

"Last I've heard, he continues to be," Shah told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" when asked about Cohen's role as the President's personal legal counsel.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Cohen has been "under criminal investigation" for months in New York over his business dealings.

Earlier Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to say whether Cohen was still Trump's personal attorney.

"I know that the President worked with him as a personal attorney. Beyond that, I don't have anything else to add," Sanders said.

