Washington (CNN) A new poll finds broad support for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Donald Trump and his campaign.

Almost 7 in 10 (69%) of respondents in the ABC News/Washington Post poll said they support the special counsel's probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Sixty-four percent said they support looking into Trump's business dealings. Nearly 6 in 10 (58%) said they back the special counsel investigating allegations that Trump paid hush money to women who alleged affairs with him.

of Monday's The polling took place from April 8-11 -- meaning it took place largely in the aftermathof Monday's FBI raids of Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen's home, office and hotel room. FBI agents removed Cohen's computer, cell phone, business files and financial documents, and also sought communications related to the "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women, sources familiar with the matter have told CNN.

The poll also finds that a majority (51%) think "the question of whether or not Trump has engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct" is an important issue; 46% don't feel it is important.

