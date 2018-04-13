Breaking News

Paul Ryan endorses Kevin McCarthy to succeed him as speaker

By Lauren Fox, CNN

Updated 3:10 PM ET, Fri April 13, 2018

(CNN)House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy -- House Republicans' second in command -- to succeed him as speaker, in an interview with NBC.

"I think we all believe that Kevin is the right person," the Wisconsin Republican said in an interview that aired Friday. "I think Kevin's the right guy to step up."
Ryan announced Wednesday that he planned to retire from Congress at the end of his term. McCarthy and Majority Whip Steve Scalise have been considered the front-runners to replace Ryan, elections for which won't be held until after this fall's midterms.
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Friday he'd been encouraged to consider running for the position.