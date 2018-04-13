Mike Pence, Kevin McCarthy slate California fundraising trip

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, are teaming up -- again -- for another fundraising swing in California at the end of the month, according to a source familiar with the events.

The two are headed to Malibu for an event on Sunday, April 29, and then holding a roundtable in Beverly Hills in the evening on April 30.

Tickets start at $10,000 for a pair and that includes a picture with the vice president. The money raised goes to a joint fund dubbed "Protect the House" that doles money to GOP House candidates and members, as well as McCarthy's PAC.

This is the second such trip that Pence and McCarthy have made to California. The last one in October raised $5 million and included several stops in several West Coast cities.

