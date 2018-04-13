Cohen seeks to stop federal investigators from reviewing evidence seized in raids

In a CNN Special Report "Hush Money: Trouble for Trump?" Sara Sidner examines the President's predicament after his personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000. Watch Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is asking a federal court Friday to stop federal investigators from reviewing evidence seized in raids earlier this week, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Cohen's attorneys have filed a temporary restraining order in the matter.

Monday's raids of Cohen's office, hotel room and home included seeking records and communications related to efforts to suppress negative information ahead of the election, including communications that Trump had with Cohen regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women that surfaced a month before the election, CNN reported this week

The warrant also referenced an investigation into wire fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance. FBI agents removed Cohen's computer, cell phone, business files and financial documents.

