Trump promises GOP lawmaker to protect states' marijuana rights

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner that the President will support efforts to protect states' that have legalized marijuana, according to a statement from Gardner released Friday.

The deal, which was first reported by The Washington Post , comes after Gardner said he'd block all Justice Department nominees after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded guidance from the Obama administration, known as the Cole memo , that had adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws.

The Department of Justice was not consulted on this promise to Gardner from the President, according to a source familiar.

Gardner was furious at Sessions for his move -- and critics, like Gardner, argued the move violates states' rights and causes uncertainty in legal marijuana industries.

While many states have decriminalized or legalized marijuana use, the drug is still illegal under federal law, which created a conflict between federal and state law.

