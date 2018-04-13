(CNN) Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and a top leader within the conservative House Freedom Caucus "is being encouraged by some of his colleagues" to consider a run for House speaker, according to caucus Chairman Mark Meadows.

Jordan -- who was known as a key adversary to former House Speaker John Boehner and a constant rabble rouser in the House -- would have a long-shot to becoming the speaker. But, the movement reveals just how long of a race lies ahead of the Republican conference. House Speaker Paul Ryan announced his retirement Wednesday , but has said he plans to remain speaker until January 2019.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, speaks during a news conference in 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

A House member, asking for anonymity, told CNN that Jordan informed him that he was considering running for the top job.

The news of Jordan's interest was first reported by The Washington Post , which reported that Jordan is strongly considering a run. Jordan's office didn't immediately respond to CNN request for comment.

The House Freedom Caucus is viewed among rank-and-file members as a trouble-causing faction within the House GOP. The chances of Jordan running and successfully winning would be slim, but if he were to enter the race it could make the job tougher for someone else to unite the conference and win the votes.

