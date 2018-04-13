Comey: 'I don't know' if Trump was with prostitutes in Moscow

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey says he's unsure if he believes President Donald Trump's denial that he interacted with prostitutes during a trip to Russia in 2013.

"Honestly, I never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013," Comey said in a clip of an interview with ABC News that aired Friday on "Good Morning America." "It's possible, but I don't know."

The allegations that Russian authorities recorded Trump watching prostitutes urinate in a hotel suite were included in a dossier -- portions of which remain unconfirmed -- that was commissioned as opposition research during the 2016 election and compiled by a former British intelligence agent, Christopher Steele.

There is no indication that such a tape exists and Trump has vehemently denied it.

In his book, of which CNN has obtained a copy, Comey writes that Trump spoke to him on four separate occasions to deny the prostitution allegation.

