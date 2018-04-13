Comey played key role in Libby case

Washington (CNN) The surprise news that President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Scooter Libby includes a lesser-known, eyebrow-raising detail: the man who authorized the special counsel in that case was none other than James Comey.

The development that Trump would pardon the chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney came after explosive excerpts from Comey's tell-all book surfaced in media reports Thursday afternoon.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway would not confirm on Friday whether Trump will pardon Libby. But when asked by reporters if Comey's involvement in the case had anything to do with the reported decision, Conway flatly said, "No."

Libby was convicted in 2007 of perjury, obstruction of justice and lying to investigators in the investigation into who leaked the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame in 2003.

A few months after a news column exposed Plame's identity as a CIA operative, the Department of Justice launched an investigation into the leak at the CIA's request.

