Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's confidants see the criminal investigation into Michael Cohen as a bigger threat to Trump than the special counsel investigation, The New York Times reported Friday, citing several people close to the President.

According to The Times report, both Trump's and Cohen's legal teams on Friday were assessing the damage from documents obtained in a raid on Cohen's home and office Monday.

One source familiar with Trump's thinking told CNN that a week ago, the President was sanguine and in a decent mood, believing he had finally wrested control of the White House.

However, the source said the President is now angry, "flailing and upset." The source added that Trump is upset beyond anything he has witnessed so far in the administration, and that the Cohen raid was a tipping point. The source called it akin to a "final blow" for Trump, and said the President's anger is "beyond what anyone can imagine."

