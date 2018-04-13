Trump called attorney Michael Cohen on Friday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump spoke to Michael Cohen over the phone on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN.

The Times reported that it was unclear what Trump and Cohen discussed during their call but noted it "could be problematic for both men, as lawyers often advise their clients not to talk to each other during investigations."

in response that the raids had been authorized by a federal judge to seek evidence of conduct "for which Cohen is under criminal investigation." Cohen's attorneys have filed a temporary restraining order asking the court to stop federal prosecutors from using some of the records they seized. The US attorney in New York assertedin response that the raids had been authorized by a federal judge to seek evidence of conduct "for which Cohen is under criminal investigation."

Read More