A deported veteran is about to become a US citizen. Wait ... what?

(CNN) He served in the US military for six years. But the toughest battle Hector Barajas faced lasted more than a decade.

Barajas has become a well-known leader of an increasingly vocal group of deported veterans, many of whom have made their home across the US-Mexico border in Tijuana.

So how did we get here? Let's take a step back and look at some of the issues at play:

There are immigrants in the US military?

Yes, tens of thousands of them in fact. About 40,000 immigrants serve in the armed forces, according to a report from the National Immigration Forum . Most of them are lawful permanent residents of the United States. And more than half a million US veterans are foreign-born.

Deported veteran Hector Barajas still wears the medals he earned serving in the US military.

Is this a new thing?

So how does a veteran end up getting deported?

Each case is different. But they generally share one thing in common: They were honorably discharged from the military but later convicted of crimes after returning to civilian life.

Barajas, who was born in Mexico and brought to the United States as a child, served in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1995 until he was honorably discharged 2001.

Authorities revoked his green card and deported him after he served a two-year prison sentence. He's been living in Tijuana and trying to get back to the United States ever since.

And he's not the only one. Barajas founded a safe house in Tijuana for other deported veterans. Dozens have passed through "The Bunker," seeking shelter and trying to get back on their feet.

Once they're deported, what options do they have?

It's a long road. Many struggle to find jobs in countries they barely know, Barajas says.

Just last month, CNN followed the case of another veteran who's just beginning the journey . Miguel Perez Jr., who served more than seven years in prison after a felony drug conviction, was deported in March after a legal battle. But he says he's not done fighting.

"I will continue to struggle, not only for myself, but for other veterans and others who have been separated from their families," he said.

JUST WATCHED Deported vet: I would still die for the US Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Deported vet: I would still die for the US 01:32

Barajas has said he didn't apply for citizenship while in the Army because he assumed military service guaranteed it. Many other deported veterans, he says, thought the same thing.

It's unclear how many veterans have been deported; officials don't track that figure. In 2016, an official with the American Civil Liberties Union told CNN the organization had connected with 70 deported veterans scattered all over the world. On Friday, the ACLU said Barajas is the first known deported veteran to be naturalized as a US citizen.

It took years for Barajas to get back on a path to citizenship. Last year, California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned him, paving the way for Barajas to return to the United States.

Over the years there's been legislation proposed to help bring deported veterans back to the United States, but it hasn't gained enough support to pass.

How are things changing under the Trump administration?

• Lawful permanent residents now have to complete background screenings before they're allowed to begin active, reserve or guard service. Before, they were able to ship to initial military training if background checks had started.

• Foreign nationals now have to serve at least 180 consecutive days of active duty service or complete a year of reserve service to be eligible for expedited naturalization . Previously, they were eligible after one day of service.

What about DACA recipients in the military? Should they worry about being deported?

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program gave deportation protection to more than 700,000 young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. And hundreds of them enlisted in the military.