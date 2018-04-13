The fundamental fail of Trump's 'slime ball' attack on James Comey

(CNN) James Comey has written a devastating and detailed tell-all of his time at the head of the FBI and his removal from the job last May by President Donald Trump. The book, excerpts of which have been released over the last 24 hours, recounts specific conversations between Comey and Trump about everything from the so-called "pee tape" to demands from the President for Comey's loyalty.

morning: In response to Comey's book, Trump offered this via Twitter Friday

"James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst 'botch jobs' of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"

While that response is epically Trumpian, it's also a failure at a very basic level. It's name-calling rather than fact-checking. It's innuendo in place of insight. It's just not enough. Not close.

"Yet another instance of Donald Trump proving he's utterly incapable of being presidential," tweeted California Sen. Dianne Feinstein , a Democrat, on Friday. "Stop with the name calling. Stop with the bullying. And stop with your Hillary Clinton obsession. You're not being paid to tweet. Do your job!"

