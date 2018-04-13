Washington (CNN) It's starting to look like Mike Pompeo might not get a favorable vote from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to support his nomination as secretary of state, after three Democrats (and at least one Republican) on the panel have signaled they'll vote against the current CIA director.

Nominations can advance to full confirmation without a favorable recommendation from committee, but it is relatively uncommon.

But is this the first time? According to the Senate historian's office, there are no instances of a secretary of state nominee receiving an unfavorable committee vote since 1925.

Prior to the mid to late 1920s, nearly all executive Senate committee business was done in closed session, so there was no public record for these actions, the office added.

There have been nominees who came out of committee without recommendation, but were then confirmed, including:

Read More